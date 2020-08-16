Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 12,249 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,766. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.