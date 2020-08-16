Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 29,572 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,572 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,386,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.