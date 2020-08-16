Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 414 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

