Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 430 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,468,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 559,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,967. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

