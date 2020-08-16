Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 52,847 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,847 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 53.7% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 5.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.26. The stock had a trading volume of 228,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average of $109.03. The stock has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

