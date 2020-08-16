Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 63,275 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Express by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in American Express by 1,124.9% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206,755 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $786,430,000 after buying an additional 103,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

AXP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

