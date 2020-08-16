Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 15,207,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,681,191. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

