Freedom Leaf Inc (OTCMKTS:FRLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Freedom Leaf Inc (OTCMKTS:FRLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FRLF remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 86,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,637. Freedom Leaf has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Freedom Leaf, Inc engages in vertically-integrated hemp and cannabis media businesses. It develops and sells hemp-based nutraceutical health, wellness, and longevity products, as well as cultivates, researches, and manufactures hemp products. The company markets and sells its plant-based wellness products under the Freedom Leaf, IRIE, and Hempology brands to retail health and wellness chains, and boutique retail establishments, as well as cross-markets its products through B2B and B2C entities.

