Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Tops $419,303.69

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Friendz has a total market cap of $419,303.69 and approximately $148,007.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,158,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

