Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $719,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 392,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $60.10. 1,579,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

