Frisch Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 582,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,773. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60.

