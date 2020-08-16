Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperimus Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.48. 747,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,099. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

