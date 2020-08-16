Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after buying an additional 246,766 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,937,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,249,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,504,260,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,186 shares of company stock worth $31,849,251 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.70. 1,787,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.