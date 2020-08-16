Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,284,000 after purchasing an additional 297,321 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 86.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,694,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,218,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.97.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

