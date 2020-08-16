Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $206,000 in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JD.Com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in JD.Com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,219,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,544,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

