Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $206,000 in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JD.Com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in JD.Com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JD.Com stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,219,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,544,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.
Several research firms recently commented on JD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.