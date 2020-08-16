Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $227,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $63.27. 2,030,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,766. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

