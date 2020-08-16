Frisch Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $107.25. 1,382,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

