Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.64. 5,122,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

