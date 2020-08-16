Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 151,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,968. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $98.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.