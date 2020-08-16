Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.50. 645,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,240. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.