Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 297 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 10,869,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,207,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

