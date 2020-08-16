Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,643 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 136.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $22,630,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,716,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 15,342,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,293,779. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

