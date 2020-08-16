Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLMD. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of GLMD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 97,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,490. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 312.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 75,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 57,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

