Gas (GAS) Hits Market Cap of $18.75 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. Gas has a market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00015632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00159962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.57 or 0.01845364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00199849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.