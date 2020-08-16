GenesisX Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,820.33 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $22,820.33 and approximately $39.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,670,641 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

