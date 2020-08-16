Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.78.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.55. 2,487,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $282.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.44. The firm has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.