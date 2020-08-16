Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,515. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average of $152.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

