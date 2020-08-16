Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Invests $204,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

