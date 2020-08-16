Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Invests $204,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
