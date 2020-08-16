Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.