Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

XOM traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,535,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. The company has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

