Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after buying an additional 6,455,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.51. 2,097,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.73 and a 200-day moving average of $276.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

