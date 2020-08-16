Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $905.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce sales of $905.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.41 million to $912.29 million. Genpact posted sales of $888.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,983,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,525,000 after buying an additional 894,326 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,365,000 after buying an additional 1,732,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Genpact by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,025,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,014,000 after buying an additional 639,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.83. 423,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,708. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

