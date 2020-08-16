GeoDB (GEO) Market Cap Hits $7.23 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $829,130.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00004805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $690.75 or 0.05841270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015520 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003276 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,717,000 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

