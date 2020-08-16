GHOST (GHOST) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. GHOST has a market cap of $12.02 million and $512,367.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOST token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00007486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00159632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.01852351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00199543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00129022 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 13,573,415 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.