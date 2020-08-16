GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,934,000 after buying an additional 7,316,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,335,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,862,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5,826.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 256,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 252,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,392,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. 458,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,802. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $59.71.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.