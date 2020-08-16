GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,604. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average is $187.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $66,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock worth $8,327,859 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.