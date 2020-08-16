GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 220 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of MKS Instruments worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 179,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $129.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,035. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

