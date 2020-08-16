GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,812 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $14,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 275,996 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 45,468 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,740. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

