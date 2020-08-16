GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,719 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

IJT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.43. 129,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

