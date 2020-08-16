GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,372 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 1.01% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,552,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5,226.0% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 303,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after buying an additional 297,881 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,967,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 271.8% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 187,734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

