GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,398,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.47. 141,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,267. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.