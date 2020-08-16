GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,259 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Intuit by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 906,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intuit by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 644,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Intuit by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 417,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after acquiring an additional 412,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.06.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.54. 592,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.64. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

