GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after buying an additional 1,851,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.09. 643,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $213.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.06 and a 200 day moving average of $179.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.