GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.23. 1,112,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

