GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.18. 2,077,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

