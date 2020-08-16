GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 110.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 343.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.67. The company had a trading volume of 296,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,433. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $208.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

