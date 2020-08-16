GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,534 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,940,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,518 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,979,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,534,000 after buying an additional 513,044 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,953,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,658,000 after buying an additional 1,738,620 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,425,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 323,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 209,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.