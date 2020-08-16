GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.47. The stock had a trading volume of 969,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,314. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.