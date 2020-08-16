GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

