GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for about 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 93.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $12,681,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 66.2% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $4,346,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $103,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,656.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,834. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 179,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

